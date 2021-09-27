ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s rich vein of form continued on Sunday as the Gunners romped to a 3-1 win over fiery neighbours Tottenham Hotspur in the 190th North London derby.

After three straight losses at the beginning of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have turned the corner; securing three straight wins to climb to 10th place on the table.

The reverse is the case for Spurs who started the season like a house on fire with three victories on the bounce but have now suffered three consecutive losses and have dropped to 11th.

Spurs have also conceded three goals in those games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and now Arsenal.

In Sunday’s tie at the Emirates, the Gunners needed just 12 minutes before taking the lead.

Smith-Rowe broke the deadlock off an assist from Bukayo Saka.

The youngster then returned the favour he got earlier on with an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 27th minute.

Arsenal’s fantastic first half display was capped with a goal from Saka.

Though Heung-Min Son pulled a goal back for Spurs in the second half, it was a mere consolation as Arsenal had already done enough for maximum points .

The latest three points has now taken Arsenal to the 10th spot on the table with the same nine points as Spurs in 11th position.

In the other Sunday game, Raul Jimenez got the only goal that helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to a lone goal victory over Southampton at St. Mary’s.