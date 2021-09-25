ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time runners-up of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Falconets fired from all cylinders as they hit the U-20 girls of Central African Republic 7-0 in their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Africa first round, first leg encounter in Douala on Saturday.

The Falconets made their superiority abundantly clear from the second minute of the match played at one of the stadia designated for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations – Stade Japoma de Douala – when Mercy Idoko finished brilliantly to put Nigeria ahead.

Three minutes later, Idoko made good from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 as the Falconets stepped on the pedal. In the 34th minute, winger Esther Onyenezide made it 3-0 as the Nigerian girls’ superiority told against the Central African Republic team in the Douala sun.

The Falconets were unstoppable and a minute before halftime, Joy Jerry increased the tally to four.

The second period followed a similar pattern as Deborah Abiodun (78th minute), Taiwo Lawal (83rd minute), and Yena Adoo (one minute into time added-on) piled more misery on the CAR team.

The return leg has now been scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.