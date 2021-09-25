ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League defending champions, Manchester City showed what champions are made of by handing Chelsea their first defeat of the season on Saturday in the early kickoff.

One goal was all that was needed and it arrived in the second half, through Gabriel Jesus.

City were the superior side and should have won by more but for excellent saves from the returning Edouard Mendy.

From kickoff, City pressed Chelsea in their half, cutting out any out ball to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Pep Guardiola also ensured he had a defensive midfielder in Rodri to help staunch any fast breaks from the Chelsea side.

While City were restating their title credentials in London, United were hoping to go top of the table with a win but were surprised by a resilient Aston Villa, who got the only goal of the encounter in the 88th minute through Kortney Hause, when he out-jumped Edinson Cavani.

United were supposedly handed a lifeline some minutes later when Hause handled but the normally efficient Bruno Fernandes blazed over.

City thus go top of the table until Liverpool play Brentford later, on Saturday evening.