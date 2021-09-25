Chelsea v Man. City @Stamford Bridge @12:30pm on Sep. 25

This is an early tester of the title credentials of both Chelsea and Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel had not beaten Pep Guardiola in duels between the two before January 2021 but in three meetings since, Tuchel’s Chelsea has won all three, scoring four times and conceding once.

If City lose in the early kickoff on Saturday, they will fall six points behind the current league leaders but the best scenario is a win to reassert their position as the top dogs in England. Edouard Mendy should return for Chelsea but there are doubts about the availabilities of Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones for City.

Can Guardiola mastermind a win or will Tuchel get a fourth consecutive win over a former mentor?

Current form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-D]; Man. City [W-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

29/05/21 UCL Man. City 0 – 1 Chelsea

08/05/21 PRL Man. City 1 – 2 Chelsea

17/04/21 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. City

03/01/21 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Man. City

25/06/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Man. City

Lazio v Roma @Stadio Olimpico @5pm on Sep.26

The first Eternal derby of the 2021/22 season comes up on Sunday with Lazio, under the new management of Maurizio Sarri, the designated home team and four points behind Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Tammy Abraham has hit the ground running but Lazio’s captain, Ciro Immobile has already scored six league goals in his first five matches.

Roma will be without their chief offensive instigator, Lorenzo Pellegrini while they have to face the wrath of Pedro, who has an axe to grind with the inglorious way he was told to exit from Roma.

Will Lazio inflict Roma’s second defeat or will Sarri be left scratching his head?

Current form: Lazio [D-D-L-L-W]; Roma [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

15/05/21 SEA Roma 2 – 0 Lazio

15/01/21 SEA Lazio 3 – 0 Roma

26/01/20 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Lazio

01/09/19 SEA Lazio 1 – 1 Roma

02/03/19 SEA Lazio 3 – 0 Roma

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Roma

Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @4.30pm on Sep.26

The 190th north London derby has a lot of consequences attached. Just two weeks ago when Tottenham led the EPL table with nine points from three matches, Arsenal were second bottom with zero points and zero goals.

But if the Gunners win by two clear goals on Saturday, they will leap above their London rivals. Mikel Arteta has an almost fully fit squad with Kieran Tierney the only doubt while Nuno Espirito Santo has to deal with the absence of Steven Bergwijn.

Will Arsenal continue their revival or will Spurs snap to attention?

Current form: Arsenal [W-W-W-L-W]; Tottenham [W-L-D-L-W]

Head-to-head

08/08/21 CLF Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal

14/03/21 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Tottenham

06/12/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

12/07/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal

01/09/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

Inter Milan v Atalanta @San Siro @5pm on Sep.25

Inter Milan were given a tough test away to Fiorentina last weekend and they passed after an initial first half hiccup.

Edin Dzeko is proving to be an astute acquisition while Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries are proving themselves as good enough to create and score from right wing-back.

Simone Inzaghi has got his Inter team playing on the front foot while Atalanta are yet to hit the heights of the past two seasons where they were the league’s top scorers and entertainers.

They have only scored six times in five matches with last season’s top scorer, Luis Muriel injured while their hosts have already racked up 18 goals.

Will Gianpiero Gasperini be able to haunt his former side or will Inter keep banging in the goals?

Current form: Inter Milan [W-W-L-D-W]; Atalanta [W-W-D-L-D]

Head-to-head

08/03/21 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Atalanta

08/11/20 SEA Atalanta 1 – 1 Inter Milan

01/08/20 SEA Atalanta 0 – 2 Inter Milan

11/01/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Atalanta

07/04/19 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Atalanta

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta