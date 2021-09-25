Chelsea v Man. City @Stamford Bridge @12:30pm on Sep. 25
This is an early tester of the title credentials of both Chelsea and Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel had not beaten Pep Guardiola in duels between the two before January 2021 but in three meetings since, Tuchel’s Chelsea has won all three, scoring four times and conceding once.
If City lose in the early kickoff on Saturday, they will fall six points behind the current league leaders but the best scenario is a win to reassert their position as the top dogs in England. Edouard Mendy should return for Chelsea but there are doubts about the availabilities of Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones for City.
Can Guardiola mastermind a win or will Tuchel get a fourth consecutive win over a former mentor?
Current form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-D]; Man. City [W-D-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
29/05/21 UCL Man. City 0 – 1 Chelsea
08/05/21 PRL Man. City 1 – 2 Chelsea
17/04/21 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. City
03/01/21 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Man. City
25/06/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City
Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Man. City
Lazio v Roma @Stadio Olimpico @5pm on Sep.26
The first Eternal derby of the 2021/22 season comes up on Sunday with Lazio, under the new management of Maurizio Sarri, the designated home team and four points behind Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
Tammy Abraham has hit the ground running but Lazio’s captain, Ciro Immobile has already scored six league goals in his first five matches.
Roma will be without their chief offensive instigator, Lorenzo Pellegrini while they have to face the wrath of Pedro, who has an axe to grind with the inglorious way he was told to exit from Roma.
Will Lazio inflict Roma’s second defeat or will Sarri be left scratching his head?
Current form: Lazio [D-D-L-L-W]; Roma [W-L-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
15/05/21 SEA Roma 2 – 0 Lazio
15/01/21 SEA Lazio 3 – 0 Roma
26/01/20 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Lazio
01/09/19 SEA Lazio 1 – 1 Roma
02/03/19 SEA Lazio 3 – 0 Roma
Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Roma
Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @4.30pm on Sep.26
The 190th north London derby has a lot of consequences attached. Just two weeks ago when Tottenham led the EPL table with nine points from three matches, Arsenal were second bottom with zero points and zero goals.
But if the Gunners win by two clear goals on Saturday, they will leap above their London rivals. Mikel Arteta has an almost fully fit squad with Kieran Tierney the only doubt while Nuno Espirito Santo has to deal with the absence of Steven Bergwijn.
Will Arsenal continue their revival or will Spurs snap to attention?
Current form: Arsenal [W-W-W-L-W]; Tottenham [W-L-D-L-W]
Head-to-head
08/08/21 CLF Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal
14/03/21 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Tottenham
06/12/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal
12/07/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal
01/09/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
Inter Milan v Atalanta @San Siro @5pm on Sep.25
Inter Milan were given a tough test away to Fiorentina last weekend and they passed after an initial first half hiccup.
Edin Dzeko is proving to be an astute acquisition while Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries are proving themselves as good enough to create and score from right wing-back.
Simone Inzaghi has got his Inter team playing on the front foot while Atalanta are yet to hit the heights of the past two seasons where they were the league’s top scorers and entertainers.
They have only scored six times in five matches with last season’s top scorer, Luis Muriel injured while their hosts have already racked up 18 goals.
Will Gianpiero Gasperini be able to haunt his former side or will Inter keep banging in the goals?
Current form: Inter Milan [W-W-L-D-W]; Atalanta [W-W-D-L-D]
Head-to-head
08/03/21 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Atalanta
08/11/20 SEA Atalanta 1 – 1 Inter Milan
01/08/20 SEA Atalanta 0 – 2 Inter Milan
11/01/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Atalanta
07/04/19 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Atalanta
Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION