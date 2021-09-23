ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen scored twice on Thursday as Napoli scored four goals for the second consecutive match in Serie A to reclaim leadership of Italy’s top tier.

The 22-year-old Nigerian opened his Serie A goals account on Monday when Napoli smashed Udinese 4-0 and the Azzurri repeated the feat, away to Sampdoria on Thursday to continue their bright start to the 2021/22 season.

This sees them boasting the only 100% record after five matches with 14 goals scored and only two conceded under the new management of Luciano Spalletti.

Osimhen should have scored in the seventh minute when he latched on to a loose ball and raced away to face the Sampdoria goalkeeper but his effort was saved. He made no mistake on 10 minutes when his scooped finish eluded the grasp of Emil Audero to give his side the lead.

Fabian Ruiz added Napoli’s second in the 39th minute when he applied a precise finish to an assist from Lorenzo Insigne from outside the box.

Osimhen got his brace in the 50th minute with a right-footed finish after Hirving Lozano laid the ball into his path in the box.

The fourth followed on the hour when from another cut back by Lozano, Piotr Zielinski lashed in a left-footed finish.

It has been a great seven days for the young Nigerian as he has scored in all three matches played.

First, last Thursday, he got a brace against Leicester City in the Europa League before scoring thrice in two Serie A matches in three days.

Last season was one fraught with injury and Osimhen was only able to score 10 goals in all competitions.