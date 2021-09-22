Osimhen scores league opener after excellent brace against Leicester

Victor Osimhen is racking up the goals for Napoli after a slow start to the season. After pulling his team back from a two-goal deficit away to Leicester City in the Europa League, the 22-year-old opened his Serie A goal with a poacher’s finish against Udinese on Monday.

Osimhen went off for Andrea Petagna in the 81st minute as Napoli eventually ran out comfortable 4-0 winners to go top of the Serie A table with 12 points from four matches until a slew of midweek matches.

Watch his two goals against Leicester here:

Dessers makes scoring debut for Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers endured a frustrating spell with Genk in Belgium and after the side acquired the services of Ike Ugbo from Chelsea, the one-cap Super Eagles forward sought a loan move and landed at Feyenoord.

The 26-year-old seems to have settled quickly with an assist and a goal in seven minutes which culminated in the 4-0 away rout of PSV last Sunday. Feyenoord is fifth on the Eredivisie table with nine points from four games.

Onuachu comes off the bench to score the winner

Paul Onuachu is not resting on last season’s oars as he was again the match-winner for his team in the league after he was rested from the start away to Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

This was after snagging the winner in the Europa League against Austria Vienna when he scored a 90th minute winner.

On Sunday, he came on for Ike Ugbo in the 60th minute and got the winner seven minutes with great skill in the box to find space for his shot.

It was Onuachu’s fourth league goal in six appearances and Genk are third of the First Division A table with 14 points from seven matches.

Dennis leads Watford to second win

Emmanuel Dennis, Watford’s Player of the Month for August scored his second league goal of the season to help the Hornets to their second win of the season. Dennis scored a thumping header to give Watford the lead over Norwich in the 17th minute. Ismaila Sarr scored a brace to guarantee the three points which moved Watford to 11th place on the log after five matches.

Umar hits brace for promotion-chasing Almeria

Super Eagles invitee, Sadiq Umar scored a brace and almost a hattrick as promotion-chasing Almeria beat Alcorcon 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar opened the scoring with a neat finish five minutes into the encounter and got his brace on 16 minutes. He almost had a hattrick in the 37th minute but his penalty kick bounced off the crossbar and onto the body of goalkeeper Dani Jiménez, for an own goal.

Umar has scored four goals this season and Almeria are third on the table with 12 points from six matches.