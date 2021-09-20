ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen followed up his brace against Leicester City in the Europa League with his first Serie A goal on Monday as Napoli beat Udinese 4-0 to go top of the four-week-old 2021/22 Serie A season.

In the last match of matchday 4, Napoli started the match away to Udinese at the Dacia Arena with the only 100% record after slim victories over Venezia, Genoa, and Juventus. But Luciano Spalletti’s side let loose with two goals in either half to make it 12 points from their first four matches.

There was a touch of goodluck to Osimhen’s first league goal of the season and it owed very much to the work of Napoli captain, Lorenzo Insigne, who sprinted clear of the Udinese defenders and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.

The ball was goal bound but Osimhen had to make doubly sure as two Udinese defenders were in pursuit to clear but the Nigerian nicked in ahead to toe-poke Napoli’s first goal on the line.

A well-rehearsed training ground move yielded the second goal on 35 minutes as Napoli’s two central defenders combined on the edge of the Udinese box to hand Amir Rrahmani his first goal with a header from two yards.

Napoli were in total control of the match and could have had a third in the first half as Fabian Ruiz hit the post with a curler from 30 yards.

The second half was more of the same and Napoli consolidated their lead seven minutes into the second half when central defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, blasted in the third.

Osimhen was substituted by Andrea Petagna and another substitute, Hirving Lozano, completed the rout in the 84th minute with a delightful curled effort in the box, after exchanging passes with Mario Rui.

Napoli lead Serie A with 12 points from four matches; followed by Inter Milan and AC Milan on 10 points.

Their next match is away to Sampdoria on Thursday.