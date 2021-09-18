ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles players in the English Premier League had a good outing on Saturday; recording favourable results with their respective teams.

In the day’s early kickoff at Molineux, Frank Onyeka came on as a second-half substitute as Brentford stunned Wolverhampton 2-0 to record their first-ever away win in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney scored in the first half, from a penalty and grabbed an assist for the Bees who ended the game with 10 men following the sending off of Shandon Baptiste for a second yellow card midway into the second half.

Onyeka was already warming up to replace Baptiste before the 64th-minute red card but the Nigerian was still introduced into the game in the 68th, replacing Sergi Canos.

Despite playing with a man less for almost half an hour, Brentford held on and the result moved them up to ninth in the standings while Wolves, still seeking their first home win under Bruno Lage, slipped to 14th.

At Carrow Road, Emmanuel Dennis continued his fine run with the Hornets as he got the opening goal against Norwich City.

However, Teemu Pukki cancelled out the Nigerian striker’s opener in the first half, but Ismaila Sarr sealed Watford’s second Premier League win of the season with a close-range finish shortly after the hour mark and another in the 82nd minute.

The result means Watford who also have the Nigerian duo William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo in their squad move up into 10th on six points.

For Norwich, they remain in 20th place without a point.

Other games

In the other Saturday games already decided, Arsenal pipped Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor but Manchester City was held to a surprising barren draw at the Etihad by Southampton.

It was however completely different at Anfield where Liverpool trounced Crystal Palace 3-0.

The usual suspects Sadio Mane-his 100th goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah were both on target before Naby Keita capped the victory with a well-taken goal in the second half.

The latest victory puts Liverpool at the top of the log with 13 points from five league games.