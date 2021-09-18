It is a super Sunday schedule of important matches. From the North-west London rivalry to an early-season pick-me-up in Turin; there should be fireworks and surprises.

Tottenham v Chelsea @Tottenham Hotspur Stadium @4:30pm on September 19

The story of how Roman Abramovich chose Chelsea over Tottenham has not been fully told but the consequences have been vast when seen in the light of major trophies won. Chelsea will waltz into the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday as reigning European champions and their shiny new No.9, Romelu Lukaku while Tottenham are seeking an identity with a frustrated Harry Kane. Spurs’ talisman has not scored in the league.

While Tottenham were soundly beaten last week by Crystal Palace-another London derby; Chelsea were not impressive against Aston Villa but won 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Lukaku. Totally contrasting fortunes on outlook and personality but derbies are known to have a mind of their own. Can this London derby spark Kane to life?

Current Form: Tottenham [D-L-W-W-W]; Chelsea [W-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

04/08/21 CLF Chelsea 2 – 2 Tottenham

04/02/21 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Chelsea

29/11/20 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Tottenham

29/09/20 LEC Tottenham 1 – 1 Chelsea

22/02/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea

West Ham v Man. United @London Stadium @2pm on September 19

United could not navigate the speed bump Young Boys became in the UCL but the disappointment must not be allowed to become frustration when they visit a confident West Ham team on Sunday at the London Stadium.

Under one former manager in David Moyes, who believes he was not given enough time to settle into the role-a time seemingly awarded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Hammers are with Michail Antonio, which will blunt their offence and they have conceded five goals in their first five matches.

These tend to be close encounters and a lot will depend on Solskjaer’s game plan and in-game substitutions. Will United be able to preserve their 28-game unbeaten away run this weekend?

Current Form: West Ham [W-D-D-W-W]; [L-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

14/03/21 PRL Man. United 1 – 0 West Ham

09/02/21 FAC Man. United 1 – 0 West Ham

05/12/20 PRL West Ham 1 – 3 Man. United

22/07/20 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 West Ham

22/09/19 PRL West Ham 2 – 0 Man. United

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Man. United

Juventus v AC Milan @Allianz Stadium @7:45pm on September 19

A measly one point is all Juventus boast of after three rounds of matches in Serie A but the Old Lady won their first official match under returnee manager, Max Allegri in midweek in the UCL. AC Milan lost their first match in the season, away to Liverpool in the UCL, but showed glimpses of what they are becoming under Stefano Pioli.

Injuries will play a major part in how the teams undertake this with Juventus likely to start without electric forward, Federico Chiesa while Milan will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned last weekend and scored but also got injured again. Can Allegri solve the Juventus goal-scoring malaise? They have scored only three goals in their first three league matches.

Current Form: Juventus [W-L-L-D-W]; AC Milan [L-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

09/05/21 SEA Juventus 0 – 3 AC Milan

06/01/21 SEA AC Milan 1 – 3 Juventus

07/07/20 SEA AC Milan 4 – 2 Juventus

12/06/20 COI Juventus 0 – 0 AC Milan

13/02/20 COI AC Milan 1 – 1 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

PSG v Lyon @Parc des Princes @7:45pm on Sep.19

PSG are already galloping away in Ligue 1 but were restricted in their UCL encounter away to Club Brugge in midweek in what was Lionel Messi’s first start for the club since his arrival. Kylian Mbappe limped out of that game and is a major doubt on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lyon showed true grit by beating Ranger 2-0 at Ibrox. Both teams still cannot present their best teams due to injuries. Can PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1 or will Lyon prove there is life after Memphis Depay?

Current Form: PSG [D-W-W-W-W]; Lyon [W-W-W-D-L]

Head-to-head

21/03/21 LI1 Lyon 2 – 4 PSG

13/12/20 LI1 PSG 0 – 1 Lyon

31/07/20 CDL PSG 0 – 0 Lyon

04/03/20 CDF Lyon 1 – 5 PSG

09/02/20 LI1 PSG 4 – 2 Lyon

Prediction: PSG 4-1 Lyon