It was a Nigerian story at the King Power Stadium on Thursday as Napoli came back from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League.
Two goals from Victor Osimhen in the second half canceled out the two-goal lead given to the Foxes by Ayoze Perez in the ninth minute and Harvey Barnes in the 64th-off a precise assist from Kelechi Iheanacho.
A looped finish on 69 minutes by Osimhen gave Napoli belief and the 22-year-old completed the comeback with a terrific header in the 87th minute.
Wilfred Ndidi received a second yellow card in the third minute of added-on time as Leicester finished with 10 men.
It was a deserved point for Napoli in Group C as they produced more goal-scoring chances and they were profligate until Osimhen got his brace.
Legia Warsawa lead the group after a 1-0 away victory over Spartak Moscow.
Paul Onuachu scored a 92nd-minute winner as Genk went away to Austria to beat Rapid Wien 1-0.
Glasgow Rangers lost their first match in 10 Europa matches when they conceded two goals at Ibrox.
Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun started the encounter and Aribo was taken off for Fashion Sakala in the 76th minute as the Scottish chased a way back into the game.
Lazio lost 1-0 away to Galatasaray via a comical own goal from the goalkeeper, Thomas Strakosha.
Results
GROUP A
Broendby IF 0 – 0 Sparta Prague
Rangers 0 – 2 Lyon
GROUP B
Monaco 1 – 0 Sturm Graz
PSV Eindhoven 2 – 2 Real Sociedad
GROUP C
Leicester City 2 – 2 Napoli
Spartak Moscow 0 – 1 Legia Warszawa
GROUP D
E/Frankfurt 1 – 1 Fenerbahce
Olympiacos 2 – 1 Royal Antwerp
GROUP E
Galatasaray 1 – 0 Lazio
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 1 Marseille
GROUP F
FC Midtjylland 1 – 1 Ludogorets Razgrad
FK Crvena Zvezda 2 – 1 SC Braga
GROUP G
Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 1 Ferencvaros
Real Betis 4 – 3 Celtic
GROUP H
Dinamo Zagreb 0 – 2 West Ham
Rapid Wien 0 – 1 Genk
