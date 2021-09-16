ADVERTISEMENT

A first-ever visit to Anfield by AC Milan was a classic.

Liverpool were on top from the first whistle and scored in the ninth minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold drove at the Milan defence and his shot was deflected off Fikayo Tomori.

The Red siege was on and when Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute, it looked like Milan were in for a hammering. Mohamed Salah’s kick was saved. It was Salah’s first miss from the penalty spot since 2017.

Slowly, Milan grew into the game and in a two-minute spell towards the end of the first half, they conjured up two quick goals. In the 42nd minute, Ante Rebic supplied the finish to a well-worked move that started from the Milan half.

A minute later, another passing move exposed Alexander-Arnold and though Robertson tried his best to keep the ball out, Brahim Diaz had a tap in to give Milan an unlikely 2-1 lead going into the interval.

A slight offside at the beginning of the second helped Liverpool stay in the game and they responded to that respite with Salah netting an equaliser in the 49th minute. Captain Jordan Henderson completed the turnaround with a low drive from the edge of the box.

In the other match in Group B, Porto were unfortunate not to beat Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. Video replays were inconclusive but VAR ruled against Mehdi Taremi, who had pounced on a back pass and bundled the ball into the net in the 80th minute.

At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, City smashed RB Leipzig 6-3 with five different scorers and a comical own goal. All three goals by Leipzig were scored by Christopher Nkunku.

City leads Group A as PSG could not find a way past Club Brugge in Belgium. On Lionel Messi’s first start for the Parisians, Ander Herrera gave PSG the lead with a neat finish in the 15th minute off a cutback from Kylian Mbappe.

That lead lasted 12 minutes before Belgium international Hans Vanaken replies. Messi hit the crossbar and had a shot saved but the match ended all square with PSG losing Mbappe to injury. PSG’s next match is at home against Manchester City.

In other matches, debutant Sheriff Tiraspol shocked Shakhtar 2-0; Inter Milan continued their woeful form with a 1-0 loss at the San Siro to Real Madrid. Sebastien Haller scored four times for Ajax as the Dutch team beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.