Nigeria national men’s football team, the Super Eagles, are still ranked 34th in the world in the latest edition of the monthly FIFA rankings released Thursday by the world football governing body.

Though the three-time African champions recorded two victories in the World Cup qualifying matches played in the period under review, it did not have much on their bearing on the month rankings.

The Super Eagles recorded a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia before registering a 2-1 win over the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on the road.

With both teams ranked way below Nigeria in the first place, the Eagles could only get few points in the FIFA ranking system.

Senegal is still Africa’s highest-ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia is five places behind in the 25th spot while reigning AFCON champions Algeria is 30th and Morocco in 33rd.

Meanwhile the Super Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group opponents, Liberia, rose to 144th while Cape Verde remained rooted at 77th and the Central African Republic dropped to 124th.

Among the Eagles’ 2021 AFCON group opponents, it was only Guinea-Bissau that moved up as they climbed to 105th while Egypt and Sudan dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.

In the global rankings, the top five are made of representatives from Europe and South America, with Belgium leading the way followed by Brazil, England, France, and Italy respectively.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 October, 2021.