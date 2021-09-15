Eight matches kicked off matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stage and there were some close matches but Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi with an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat to 2020 champions, Bayern Munich.

Group E: Barcelona humbled at Camp Nou

Bayern Munich laid down a marker for the rest of the competition with a 3-0 win away to Barcelona at Camp Nou. A deflected Thomas Muller shot got the ball rolling in the 34th minute and two goals in the second half from Robert Lewandowski confirmed the victory.

The match started with Joshua Kimmich a yellow card in the fifth minute when he pulled down Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona countered.

Barcelona had more possession-63% to 37% but they did not make it count. Muller’s shot took a deflection off Eric Garcia and wrong-footed Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona did not have any shot on Manuel Neuer’s goal. In the other match in the group, Dynamo Kiev and Benfica played a goalless draw in Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv.

Group F: United fall with 10 men in Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo equaled Iker Casillas for most appearances in the UCL-177, and he scored for the second consecutive match in the 13th minute, off an assist from Bruno Fernandes.

From that point, it looked like just one winner until Aaron Wan-Bissaka got a straight red card and it was totally out of character for the right back but it was a bad foul on Christopher Martins in the 35th minute and the pendulum swung the way of Young Boys.

Nicolas Ngamaleu equalised with a neat finish past David de Gea in the 66th minute. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang the changes.

In the fifth minute of added-on time, Lingard’s misplaced pass to De Gea was pounced upon by Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu to notch an unlikely winner.

In Spain, Atalanta scored first and scored an equaliser with five minutes left on the clock. Remo Freuler scored the opener as early as the sixth minute but Villarreal equalised through Manuel Trigueros in the 39th minute and took the lead through Arnaut Danjuma in the 73rd minute but Robin Gosens rescued a point for the Italian side. Francis Coquelin got a second yellow card a minute later as Villarreal finished with 10 men.

Group G: Salzburg miss their chance in Spain

Salzburg missed a great chance to take all three points from Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan when they could only convert one of three penalties that were awarded to them.

Their star man was German international, Karim Adeyemi, who won the first penalty and fluffed the ensuing kick. Adeyemi won the second which Luka Sucic converted. Sucic then hit the post in the 37t minute. Sevilla equalised from the spot when Youssef En-Nesyri was fouled.

Ivan Rakitic converted to make it 1-1 in the torrential downpour. En-Nesyri then dived and was shown a second yellow card five minutes into the second half. Lille were also held 0-0 by a 10-man Wolfsburg.

Group H: Juventus are the early leaders

Juventus won 3-0 away at Malmo three first half goals from Alex Sandro, a penalty from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata completed the first half rout with a lob in the first half added time.

In London, Chelsea needed a goal from Romelu Lukaku to prevail over a spirited and stubborn Zenit St. Petersburg side.