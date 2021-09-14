Moffi leads Lorient past Lille

A goal and an assist from Terem Moffi helped Lorient beat Ligue 1 defending champions, Lille, 2-1 last Saturday at Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir. Moffi went on a powerful run in the seventh minute and after attracting four defenders, he laid the ball on to Armand Lauriente, who lashed past Lille goalkeeper to give Lorient a 1-0 lead. Burak Yilmaz equalised for Lille in the 25th minute from the penalty spot but Moffi won all three points for his team in the 87th minute with a close post finish. This was Moffi’s second league goal and the three points took Lorient to the eighth position with eight points from their five matches.

Whoscored rating: 7.8 [The highest in the match]

Okereke scores Weah-like goal for Venezia’s first three points

David Okereke joined newly-promoted Serie A side, Venezia, on loan from Club Brugge but he started on the bench away to Empoli last Saturday at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Okereke came on as a second half substitute for Antonio Junior Vacca in the 67th minute and scored his wonder goal a minute later-taking the ball from his own half all the way to score despite the presence of four Empoli players. Okereke played the full match in the 3-0 loss to Udinese before coming on as a substitute and shining against an Empoli side that beat Juventus before the international break.

The goal ensured Venezia got their first three points and took them to 14th on the league table. Their next opponent is at home to Spezia on Sunday.

Whoscored rating: 7.2 [The third highest in the match despite playing just 23 minutes]

Nwakaeme makes it four goals in four matches

Anthony Nwakaeme scored his fourth league goal on Sunday as Trabzonspor forced Galatasaray to a 2-2 draw at the Medical Park Stadyumu. Galatasaray led through two goals in the first half from Emre Klnc but Andreas Cornelius gave Trabzonspor a way when he reduced the deficit in the 41st minute. Nwakaeme completed the comeback with a rasping effort on 62nd minute. Nwakaeme has now scored four goals from the first four league matches.

Trabzonspor are joint top with Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Konyaspor on 10 points from their four league matches and their next match is away to Kasimpasa next Saturday.

Whoscored rating: 8.5 [The highest in the match]

Osayi-Samuel scores first league goal

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored his first league goal for Fenerbahce in a 1-1 draw with Sivasspor last Sunday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadyumu. The former QPR midfielder swiveled swiftly in the box to give Fenerbahce the lead in the 23rd minute but Sivasspor fought back and equalised from the penalty on the cusp of the first half interval. Fenerbahce are joint-top with Besiktas, Trabzonspor, and Konyaspor-all on 10 points from the first four matches. Osayi-Samuel played all 90 minutes as Azubuike Okechukwu came on for Sivasspor with six minutes left on the clock.

Whoscored rating: 7.6 [The highest in the match]

Onuachu’s goal wins just one point

Paul Onuachu scored his third league goal for Genk on Sunday in his fifth league appearance but it was not enough as 10-man Union Saint-Gilloise scored a 95th-minute equaliser to take a share of the points. Onuachu hit the post in the first half, forced the Union Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper into a terrific save in the second half before scoring from the penalty spot in the 74th minute. Genk are fifth on the table with 11 points from six matches. Their next league game is against Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Whoscored rating: 7.9 [The highest in the match]

Awaziem scores on debut

Chidozie Awaziem joined Alanyaspor very late in the transfer window and after helping the Super Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Cape Verde, had only two training sessions with his new teammates but the 24-year-old won all three points for his new side in their 1-0 win over Giresunspor last Sunday at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadyumu. His header from a free-kick by Emre Akbaba in the eighth minute won all the three points which took Alanyaspor to 11th place on the table. Their next match is a tough fixture, away to Galatasaray.

Whoscored rating: 7.9 [The highest mark with Alanyaspor goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili]