Ghana’s Black Queens, the Female Eagles of Mali, and the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco have all arrived in the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport early on Monday for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament taking place in the City of Lagos.

While the Queens and Eagles arrived in Nigeria aboard a chartered flight, the Lionesses came into town aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight.

Organisers announced on Sunday that all the six matches of the international showpiece in honour of the name and Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will now hold at the remodelled and upgraded Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

While Morocco and Mali are in Group A with Nigeria, Ghana’s Black Queens, two-time runners-up of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, will tackle Cameroon and South Africa in Group B.

Nine-time African champions Nigeria also moved into their hotel Monday morning, as organisers, teams, and officials look forward with so much expectation to Wednesday’s opening ceremony that will see the Super Falcons take on the Female Eagles of Mali from 4 pm.

Super Falcons Captain, Asisat Oshoala, has already arrived in Lagos after recording an impressive outing with her Spanish team, FC Barcelona at the weekend. She scored twice in a 5-0 victory over Real Betis Femeni.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics’ Women’s Football Tournament official, Patience Ndidi Madu, leads the list of match officials for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament starting in Lagos on Wednesday.

Madu is the only Nigerian referee on the list, while the others are Juliet Appiah (Ghana); Marie Diangha (Cameroon); Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco); Vicentia Amedomè (Togo); Zouwaira Souley (Niger Republic); and Christelle Aurore (Benin Republic).

The Assistant referees are Mary Tei (Ghana); Beauty Kabenda Terah (Nigeria); Victorine Bahane (Cameroon); Ennouajeli Ihssane (Morocco); Mfon Akpan Friday (Nigeria); Adbedanou Abra Sitsofé (Togo); Douno Moussa Hawa (Niger Republic); and Bio Bangana Djaria (Benin Republic).