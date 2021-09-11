ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the English Premier League in style on Saturday; scoring a brace in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Portugal captain, who was thrown straight into Saturday’s tie at Old Trafford, scored his first goal at the cusp of half-time, gobbling up a spill from the Newcastle goalkeeper.

The Magpies rallied back as Javier Manquillo bought Newcastle back into the game with a driving effort in the early stages of the second half.

However, Ronaldo showed he deserves every penny spent on bringing him back after over a decade; scoring his second goal within a few minutes after a through ball from Luke Shaw.

It was all about Ronaldo in Saturday’s tie as Bruno Fernandes added another goal for United with a long-range effort in the 80th-minute. Jesse Lingard sealed the big win with his first league goal in the 90th minute.

Ronaldo, who left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, returned to the club where he made his name as a global star last month from Juventus.

Since leaving United Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th and subsequent 111th goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier win against the Republic of Ireland.

Suspended for the subsequent game against Azerbaijan for removing his shirt in celebration, he jetted to England and has been training with his new teammates for the past few days.

United appear quite formidable now with other summer additions with Ronaldo which include Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho

The Red Devils already had a star-studded team which includes Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. United went top of the table with the win.

Other games

Crystal Palace ended the unbeaten run of Tottenham Hotspur as they spanked their fellow Londoners 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang’s 66th minute goal sealed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Norwich City while Manchester City recorded a similar scoreline against Leicester City.

The Super Eagles trio of Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost Ekong, and Oghenkaro Etebo were on the losing side as they were thumped 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vicarage Road.