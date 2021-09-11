The final piece in the massive puzzle that is Manchester United has [supposedly] been acquired.
It is not a new piece but an old one-lent out for 12 years; Cristiano Ronaldo. The Old Trafford legend is back in the EPL to once again lead the Red Devils to glory.
In an interview with a former United teammate on the Old Trafford pitch, Ronaldo stated, “I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.”
United have witnessed a trophy drought in the Premier League since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Many people believe Ronaldo’s return, at 36, is a PR ploy by the owners-the Glazers, to pacify the fan base, whilst enriching the club.
Ronaldo continued, “I am capable, me and my teammates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.”
Last week Ronaldo made history by becoming the man with the most goals in internationals-scoring two late goals against the Republic of Ireland. That done, he hopped on a plane and arrived in Manchester early enough to participate in enough United training to be in contention for a place against Newcastle United on Saturday.
In 11 appearances against Newcastle, Ronaldo scored six goals and provided five assists ensuring he never lost to the Geordies.
Current Form: Man. United [W-D-W-W-D]; Newcastle [D-L-L-L-W]
Head-to-head
21/02/21 PRL Man. United 3 – 1 Newcastle
17/10/20 PRL Newcastle 1 – 4 Man. United
26/12/19 PRL Man. United 4 – 1 Newcastle
06/10/19 PRL Newcastle 1 – 0 Man. United
02/01/19 PRL Newcastle 0 – 2 Man. United
In a message penned to United supporters after re-signing on August 31, Ronaldo promised to help take United back to the pinnacle of English football.
“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot, and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.
“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!”
The world will be watching when he makes that awaited return on Saturday.
