League football resumes this weekend after an international hiatus with the country versus club imbroglio rearing up again.
The Brazil football federation, using FIFA regulations, instituted bans on players called up but who did not show up because of the UK’s red-listed countries through EPL clubs are set to defy that ban.
Leicester City v Man City @King Power Stadium @3pm on Sep. 11
Both Leicester and Man City have begun a rivalry that has seen them already play this season, in the Community Shield which the Foxes won.
Matches between these two have been a classic because of their different playing styles. Pep Guardiola’s tactics will include shackling Jamie Vardy, who has scored eight goals in 10 games against the Citizens.
Injuries and absences will also play a key part with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden doubtful for the encounter. Brendan Rodgers will hope the trio of defenders- Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard, and Ricardo Pereira are ready for the match.
Current Form: Leicester [W-L-W-W-W]; Man. City [W-W-L-L-W]
Head-to-head
07/08/21 COS Leicester City 1 – 0 Man. City
03/04/21 PRL Leicester City 0 – 2 Man. City
27/09/20 PRL Man. City 2 – 5 Leicester City
22/02/20 PRL Leicester City 0 – 1 Man. City
21/12/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Leicester City
Prediction: Leicester 2-3 Man. City
Napoli v Juventus @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona @5pm on Sep.11
Napoli won their appeal against the two-match ban imposed on Victor Osimhen so the Nigerian is available to lead the line against a misfiring Juventus side, hit by a spate of injuries and absences.
Federico Chiesa is injured while Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala, who went to play for Colombia and Argentina are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Napoli has started the season with two wins while Juventus languish in 12th place with one point from their first two matches.
Current Form: Napoli [L-W-W-W-W]; Juventus [L-D-W-L-W]
Head-to-head
07/04/21 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Napoli
13/02/21 SEA Napoli 1 – 0 Juventus
20/01/21 SUC Juventus 2 – 0 Napoli
17/06/20 COI Napoli 0 – 0 Juventus
26/01/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus
Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Juventus
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich @Red Bull Arena @5:30pm on Sep.11
Bayern Munich is unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga matches against Leipzig and comes to the Arena on Saturday having taken Leipzig’s captain, their best defender and manager in the transfer window.
Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer, and Julian Nagelsmann make a quick return to their former stomping ground seeking to continue Bayern’s good form while the home side has just one win to their name from the first three matches.
Current Form: Leipzig [L-W-L-W-D]; Bayern [W-W-W-W-D]
Head-to-head
03/04/21 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 1 Bayern Munich
05/12/20 BUN Bayern Munich 3 – 3 RB Leipzig
09/02/20 BUN Bayern Munich 0 – 0 RB Leipzig
14/09/19 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Bayern Munich
25/05/19 DFP RB Leipzig 0 – 3 Bayern Munich
Prediction: Leipzig 1-3 Bayern
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray @Medical Park Stadyumu @6pm on Sep.12
Trabzonspor remained perfect from the first three matches and are undefeated in their last 15 league matches while Galatasaray has dropped two points to sit fourth on the table.
Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme, leads the goals charge with three goals already and he is joined in the attack by Andreas Cornelius and supported by the guile of Marek Hamsik. Fatih Terim’s team have not kept a clean sheet all season – both in the league and in Europe and will be without the services of Marco, Gustavo Assuncao, and Arda Turan.
Current Form: Trabzonspor [W-L-W-L-W]; Galatasaray [L-D-W-W-D]
Head-to-head
21/04/21 SÜL Galatasaray 1 – 1 Trabzonspor
26/12/20 SÜL Trabzonspor 0 – 2 Galatasaray
05/07/20 SÜL Galatasaray 1 – 3 Trabzonspor
01/12/19 SÜL Trabzonspor 1 – 1 Galatasaray
10/02/19 SÜL Galatasaray 3 – 1 Trabzonspor
Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Galatasaray

