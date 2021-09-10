ADVERTISEMENT

Top English club, Arsenal FC have added another Nigerian to their roster.

The latest is nine-year-old Munnir Muhammed Sada who has joined the Academy of the North London club.

An Information Officer at Kaduna State Department of Public Affairs, Yunus Abdallah, in a Facebook post said the nine-year-old is an indigene of Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Arsenal FC have signed a nine-year-old Nigerian. Munnir Muhammed Sada an indigene of Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State is expected to be playing for the youth soccer team of Arsenal FC,” he posted.

Mr Yunus accompanied his post with pictures of Sada signing papers and also being flanked by Arsenal Academy manager Per Mertesacker in what could be best described as an ‘unveiling’

The Gunners over the years have enjoyed a rich history of Nigerian players and others of Nigerian descent.

READ ALSO:

From Kanu Nwankwo, who enjoyed a five-year stint at Arsenal; playing over 100 games, to Alex Iwobi who also did well in his own right, winning some silverware, Arsenal ranks high among the most-followed clubs by Nigerians.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Miguel Azeez, Ryan Alebiosu, Tolaji Bola, Tim Akinola, James Olayinka who are all of Nigerian descent have also shown they can hit it big with the Gunners.