Gernot Rohr has named the team to face Cape Verde on Tuesday in a matchday 2 Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. After the enforced COVID-19 absences of nine players from the initial 30-man squad, Ahmed Musa will lead the Eagles, in his 98th appearance against the Blue Sharks.

Maduka Okoye keeps his place in goal, as he seeks to keep his fourth clean sheet for the Eagles in his 10th cap while both Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo renew their partnership in central defence. Jamilu Collins keeps his place as the left-back but Shehu Abdullahi replaces Ola Aina in the right-back slot.

The midfield sees debut appearances for Malmo’s Innocent Bonke and Kingsley Michael of the Italian side, Bologna. They are joined by Chidera Ejuke, who is winning his third cap.

In attack, Victor Osimhen will lead the line, supported by Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon.

Nigeria leads the way in Group C of Africa qualifiers and a point will keep them top of the group until the next set of qualifiers scheduled for October 5 and 9, against the Central African Republic who have one point from their two matches.