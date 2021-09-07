ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles are set for their second game in the qualifying series for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a fairly bright start against Liberia last Friday in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Gernot Rohr’s men beat the Lone Star 2-0 and lead the pack in Group C of the Africa World Cup qualifiers.

They must ,however, avoid defeat at the 5,000–capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on Tuesday to maintain their pole position.

At the moment, Nigeria are on three points same as Liberia who have played a game more and also have an inferior goal difference.

Both Cape Verde and the Central African Republic have one point each with the latter playing two games already.

Already, many have predicted a harder tie for the Eagles against Cape Verde but coach Gernot Rohr believes his depleted squad can still grind out a result away from home.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Cape Verde versus Nigeria LIVE UPDATES.

The kickoff is 5.00 pm.



