ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles duo, Samuel Kalu and Tyrone Ebuehi, have been ruled out of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde.

Sources in the Eagles camp confirmed Kalu and Ebuehi didn’t travel with the team on Monday morning due to their samples returning positive for COVID-19.

However, a second test came out negative Monday evening for the two players

Before now, eight UK-based players as well as Ola Aina who plays his club football in Italy had been ruled out.

Coach Gernot Rohr is now left with 19 players of which three are goalkeepers.

Tuesday’s encounter between Cape Verde and Nigeria is scheduled for the 5,000–capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena.

The absence of Olaoluwa Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun probably should see the likes of Chidozie Awaziem of FC Boavista in Portugal and Spain-based Kenneth Omeruo manning the defence against the Blue Sharks on Tuesday evening.

The unavailability of Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi has also opened the door for Terem Moffi and Henry Onyekuru. But it is in the midfield that Coach Gernot Rohr would have to come up with an entirely new partnership and charge them to deliver.

Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo have all returned to the UK

Three points will consolidate Nigeria’s leadership of Group C.

A win will also brighten the path of the three-time African champions to the final round, given that home-and-away fixtures against the Central African Republic are scheduled for October.