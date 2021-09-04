Name Minutes Rating Performance Description

Maduka Okoye 90 7/10 Okoye’s third clean sheet in his eighth cap will be one of the easiest 90 minutes he has played in his career. Two times, he looked to be caught out of position in the second half, but one went wide and he saved the other. There will be more keen contests for the Eagles as they move closer to Qatar 2022 and AFCON next year.

Jamilu Collins 90 6/10 Collins almost always looks like he is not ready for the occasion. In the absence of Zaidu Sanusi, the Paderborn defender did nothing to convince anybody that he has improved. He failed to add anything to attack, and the Liberians saw him as the weak link and attacked his position incessantly.

William Troost-Ekong 90 6.5/10 Ekong was easily rolled in the first when he ventured into central midfield, but he kept his composure to read and tackle efficiently. He has to improve his ball distribution, especially the diagonals that he tried on end, with little success.

Leon Balogun 90 7/10 Balogun repeatedly and confidently stepped out of defence with the ball at his feet and If not for overzealousness. He could have created goal-scoring chances with his forays.

Ola Aina 90 6.5/10 Aina was tentative in the first half, marking space and not the man, but in the second half, he was more physical and joined the attack more often. His cross to Iheanacho should have been the third goal.

Wilfred Ndidi 90 7.5/10 Ndidi, as usual, was his busy self, mopping up in front of his defenders and tried to send his mates on the attack promptly. He should have shot and maybe scored his first senior goal in the 54th minute when he won the ball and dribbled into the Liberian box, but he passed instead. His wait for a goal for the Eagles thus continues.

Joe Aribo 90 5/10 The Rangers midfielder was quiet throughout the encounter and though he made a forward foray in the 31st minute; his play lacked the energy and creativity that he normally brings.

Alex Iwobi 85 6.5/10 Iwobi was energetic, opening for balls in the Liberian half of the pitch, and he tried to link up fast attacks, which were curtailed by the damp pitch. The assistant referee cruelly flagged one of his darting runs offside in the second half when replays clearly showed he was totally onside.

Moses Simon 78 6/10 Simon was too one-dimensional and even though he had the beating of his marker, his crosses were not of the best quality.

Kelechi Iheanacho 85 7/10 Though Iheanacho scored a brace-his first goals for Nigeria since his goal against Tunisia in October 2020 in a friendly encounter. The Leicester man was wasteful in possession and looked for scoring chances instead of teeing up teammates.