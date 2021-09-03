ADVERTISEMENT

After falling to make it beyond the First Round at the last World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are keen to take another go at the Mundial in Qatar next year.

The three-time African champions will get off their qualifying campaign against the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday.

Picking the maximum three points is uppermost in the minds of the players and officials of the Nigeria team even though no one expects the Lone Stars to be outright pushovers.

While there have been torrential rains across Lagos metropolis, fans will be expecting the Eagles to also rain goals in their first World Cup qualifying match in Lagos since the year 2000 against Sierra Leone.

