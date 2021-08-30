ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Ahmed Musa and 14 other players invited for the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying games against Liberia and Cape Verde have arrived in the Lagos camp of the national team.

According to updates from the Super Eagles’ official Facebook page, the roll call of players in camp includes Moses Simon, Shehu Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu and Daniel Akpeyi.

Adekunle Adeleke, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebor, Francis Uzoho and Chidera Ejuke have also arrived.

The quartet of Henry Onyekuru, Kingsley Michael, Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo have also hit the Super Eagles base at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will be up against the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 5 p.m on Friday on Day 1 of the qualifiers.

The Eagles would be flying out of Lagos to the island of Mindelo to take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 fixture on September 7.

Veteran defender Omeruo was among the first arrivals that included South Africa-based goalkeeper Akpeyi, and the England–based quartet of Iwobi, Etebo, Ndidi and Iheanacho.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed to thenff.com that other players, including defenders William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olaoluwa Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and Chidozie Awaziem, and forwards Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, and Terem Moffi were being expected at the team’s abode by Monday evening.

Only midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forward Paul Onuachu are expected to come into town on Tuesday. The team will have its first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Friday’s encounter will be the first FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Lagos since the Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the adjacent National Stadium, Surulere, in June 2000.