Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, is out of the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Akpoguma, according to an official statement by his German club TSG Hoffenheim, has tested positive for COVID-19; a development that makes him no longer available for international duty with Nigeria.

“Kevin #Akpoguma has tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. He will not join up with the @NGSuperEagles squad and will instead quarantine at home. Kevin is displaying no symptoms and is well.” Akpoguma’s German club wrote on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

Akpoguma becomes the second player to be stopped by coronavirus after an earlier report by ScoreNigeria that Brentford’s Frank Onyeka also tested positive for the virus.

The two players were getting a recall to the national team after missing out on recent games; including the AFCON qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Meanwhile, the world football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Togolese official, Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe, as the referee for next Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Day 1 clash between the Super Eagles and the Lone Stars will commence at 5 p.m. Nigeria time, with Attiogbe to be assisted on the lines by compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Limna Kabassima (assistant referee 2) and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as referee assessor.

The match officials are expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, while the delegation of Lone Star is scheduled to land on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 5,000 –capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo will host the Day 2 clash between the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

That game will hold on Tuesday, September 7, with the Super Eagles, set to fly out of Lagos aboard a chartered jet on Monday, September 6, and return to Nigeria immediately after the match.