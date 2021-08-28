ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool and Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season in the Premier League as both sides played out an entertaining 1-1draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds and the Blues had both won their first two games of the season but their winning runs and clean sheet records were blighted on Saturday following the 1-1 draw.

As expected, both Liverpool and Chelsea started Saturday’s game on a cautious note but Jurgen Klopp’s men were slightly ahead in terms of ball possession and chances created.

However, it was the Blues that drew the first blood as Kai Havertz headed the visitors in front.

The German met a well-taken corner kick in the 21st minute as he perfectly dinked the ball beyond the reach of Alisson who stretched but could not salvage the situation.

Liverpool almost pulled level moments after but were denied by Edouard Mendy’s smart save.

The Reds did get their equaliser and it came in a somewhat ‘controversial’ manner from the penalty spot where Mohamed Salah sent Mendy the wrong way after James Reece was sent off for a deliberate handball offense on a goal-bound effort.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Chelsea held their own as Liverpool had more possession of the ball. Thomas Tuchel rang the changes at half-time by taking off N’Golo Kante and Havertz. He sent on Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea morphed into a 4-4-1 formation.

Mendy made saves from Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho as the Blues restricted Klopp’s men to shooting from distance and they held on for the one point and keep their unbeaten start to the season to three matches.

Other matches

In some of the other games played also played on Saturday, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action as Leicester City secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Marc Albrighton’s deflected strike earned the Foxes victory on Saturday that left Norwich without a point in its three games since returning to the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy curled in the opener for Leicester in the eighth minute but it was canceled out by Teemu Pukki netting a penalty in the 44th after Caglar Soyuncu slid in to foul Pierre Lees-Melou. Leicester have six points after three games.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi came on in the 70th minute of Everton’s 2-0 away win over Brighton.

Frank Onyeka was not listed for Brentford as they continued their good run with a 1-1 draw away to Aston Villa.

West Ham are top of the table after playing a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace while Chelsea and Liverpool are second and third respectively.