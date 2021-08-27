ADVERTISEMENT

The Manchester United website shut down temporarily on Friday, August 27 as the club announced the resigning of a club icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

According to Sky Sports reporting, Ronaldo was asked to look for another club by the Juventus hierarchy, who told the 36-year-old that with 10 months left on his contract, they could not continue paying his $500,000 wages.

The message on Twitter by Manchester United has been liked by more than 1 million people by 6:30 pm, since the official announcement.

A popular Nigerian skit maker, DeboMacaroni @mrmacaronii celebrated on Twitter by posting, “I’m buying 10 jerseys for 10 Manchester United fans to celebrate the return of the Greatest footballer in history; Cristiano Ronaldo!!! a.k.a C.GhenGhen, C.Caution C.Trouble!!! Ororo!!! More Giveaway to come!!!!! Siuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Crown”

The news early on Friday morning was that Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford in 2009 was going to join their ‘noisy neighbours’, Manchester City but by 5 pm, the narrative had changed, and at the pre-match press conference by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an inkling of the club’s thinking in re-signing one of their greatest icons.

“We’ve always had a good communication. Bruno’s [Fernandes] been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we’re here.”

And now, here he is signed for at least two years as United seek to win the EPL title for the first time since 2013.