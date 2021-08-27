ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have confirmed they are in the process of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and a medical.”

This follows reports that Ronaldo told Juventus on Friday morning that he wanted to pursue the rest of his career somewhere else.

The 36-year-old left United in 2009 to join Real Madrid and he left Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus.

