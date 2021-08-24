ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi suffered a heavy defeat in their Monday night Premier League clash away to West Ham.

The Foxes were hammered 4-1 at the London Stadium with Michail Antonio hitting a brace for the hosts.

While Iheanacho came in as a late substitute for Jamie Vardy, Ndidi was in action from start to finish.

Apart from Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma were also on the score sheet as the Hammers thumped the visitors – who had Ayoze Perez sent off shortly before half-time – 4-1 to go top of the Premier League.

Both Brendan Rodgers and Moyes named unchanged lineups, having seen their sides open their respective campaigns with victories over Wolves and Newcastle respectively.

But it was Moyes who continued his fine run with the Hammers; recording yet another win as manager of the London club.

Interestingly, the last time these two sides met before Monday night, it was Leicester City that prevailed with a similar 4-1 victory.

However with Monday’s defeat, Leicester City have dropped to the 12th position on the Premier League standings.