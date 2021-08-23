Some Nigerians were involved in European football competitions last week – specifically the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League qualifiers – and they got on the score sheet coupled with league games in the new 2021/22 football season.

Awoniyi is already up to four goals

Former U-17 World Cup winner, Taiwo Awoniyi, continued his strong start to the season with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, the UEFA Conference League, and the DFP Cup.

At the weekend, Awoniyi, who left Liverpool permanently during the summer transfer window, scored Union Berlin’s equaliser away to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Just two minutes into the second half, he latched on to a slide-rule pass from Max Kruse. His first shot was saved, but as Kevin Akpoguma mis-controlled the rebound, Awoniyi lashed home from an improbable angle.

Also, during the midweek Conference League matches, Awoniyi scored a brace away to KuPS of Finland in a comfortable 4-0 first-leg lead. His first was a near-post finish after an intelligent run into the box and Union’s second goal came from Kruse, off an Awoniyi assist.

The 24-year-old scored the third in the 31s minute and it was a great turn and shot in the same motion.

Urs Fischer took Awoniyi off in the 69th minute for Andreas Voglsammer and he now has four goals in five appearances for the season. ‘

Union Berlin are 12th on the Bundesliga table after two successive draws to start the season.

Aribo curls a sweet first league goal

Rangers won 4-2 away to Ross County on Saturday to get back to winning ways after a surprise 1-0 loss to Dundee United in week two of the Scottish Premiership.

Joe Aribo opened his goal tally for the new season with a great curling effort from the edge of the box to give Rangers the lead in the 15th minute.

Ejuke gets his second league goal

One-cap Super Eagles forward, Chidera Ejuke, scored his second league goal of the season last Saturday as CSKA Moscow beat Akhmat Grozny 2-0.

Ejuke scored his team’s second in the 75th minute to confirm all three points. Ejuke drew a fine save from the Grozny goalkeeper in the 58th minute and he hit the post in the 63rd, though he should have passed to Vladislav Yakovlev, who would have had a tap-in.

He finally scored with 15 minutes left on the clock when he waltzed in from the left flank and his shot from outside the box found the inside of the left post to hand CSKA the 2-0 win.

Akpoguma scores first league goal against Union Berlin

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma scored his first league goal of the new season as he got Hoffenheim’s equaliser against Union Berlin in the 10th minute.

The 26-year-old was, however, culpable for Awoniyi’s equaliser when he mis-controlled a shot parried by his team’s goalkeeper. Akpoguma scored one goal last season in 16 Bundesliga appearances.

Akintola gets first Adana Demirspor goal

Largely unknown Nigerian forward Babajide Akintola scored his first league goal of the new season for his new club, Adana Demirspor, after his switch from Hatayspor during the transfer window.

Akintola scored six goals last season for Hatayspor.