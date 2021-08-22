ADVERTISEMENT

Romelu Lukaku made a grand entry back to Chelsea Football Club on Sunday; scoring one of the goals in their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Belgian, who had left the Blues in unceremonious fashion seven years ago, made an instant impact in his second debut as he found the back of the net just 15 minutes into the game.

Thomas Tuchel threw the Belgian straight into his starting line up and he had no reason to regret it as the Belgian delivered fast enough.

Lukaku got on the end of Reece James’ cross before tapping the ball home from close-range to give Chelsea the lead 15 minutes into the game.

Reece who was the provider for the first goal got himself on the scorers’ sheet 20 minutes after as he benefitted from an assist from Mason Mount to double the lead of the Blues.

Edouard Mendy made a couple of saves to deny Arsenal from getting back into the game and the Blues also tried to extend their lead but it was never to be as the two goals from the first half was enough to settle the London derby.

With this victory, Chelsea are joint top with Liverpool at the summit of the EPL table having secured the maximum points from their first two games of the season.

Both Jurgen Klopp’s men and Chelsea have scored five goals each without conceding any goal after two games.

For Arsenal, they are second from the bottom; having lost their two games so far by 2-0 margins and not scoring any.

In the games played earlier, Paul Pogba emerged as the first player ever in the history of the English Premier League to have five assists in the first two games of the season when he helped Manchester United to a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Southampton enjoyed a first-half lead through a Fred own goal before Mason Greenwood levelled things up for the Red Devils.

Also on Sunday, Tottenham pipped Wolverhampton 1-0 with Dele Alli getting the only goal for his team.