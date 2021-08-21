ADVERTISEMENT

After starting their Premier League title defense on a shaky note last weekend, Manchester City returned to their offensive best on Saturday as they demolished Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Norwich who just returned to the Premier League from the Championship found themselves behind 10 minutes into the game when Tim Krul scored an unfortunate own goal.

Man City’s £100 million signing, Jack Grealish, scored his first goal for the club as he doubled the lead in the 22nd minute.

Further strikes from Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez in the second half saw Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to their trademark big win-perhaps showing they will be able to survive without buying Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Elsewhere, the Nigerian duo of Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi featured for 70 and 75 minutes respectively in their team’s away draw on Saturday.

Onyeka was in action at Selhurst Park where Brentford battled to a barren draw against the Patrick Vierra-tutored Crystal Palace.

The Bees who had stunned Arsenal in their season opener will be happy to follow up with an away point against a Crystal Palace side that was thrashed 3-0 in the opening weekend by Chelsea.

At Elland Road, Leeds United came from behind twice to deny Iwobi and his Everton team victory as the tie between the two teams ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Toffees in front from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark but Mateusz Klich restored parity for the hosts in the 41st minute.

Five minutes into the second half Demarai Gray shot Everton back in front but Leeds United with their resolute display got their equaliser in the 71st minute through Raphinha.

Hard as both sides tried to snatch a late winner, it proved abortive as the game ended all square at 2-2.

In the day’s other games, both Liverpool and Aston Villa secured identical 2-0 wins over Burnley and Newcastle United respectively.

Jurgen Klopp’s men top the EPL table having secured the maximum six points from the two games played so far this season and they are yet to concede, scoring five goals in their first two matches.