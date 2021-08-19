ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu has said Nigeria won’t underrate any of her opponents at the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon next January.

Miffed by assertions that playing the duo of Guinea Bissau and Sudan would be a stroll in the park for both Nigeria and Egypt, Agu fumed against what he described as a “smaller team” tag given the growth of the game in Africa.

Nigeria is in Group D alongside seven-time champions, Egypt; Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in the draws held in Yaounde on Tuesday, with Nigeria tipped to advance from Group D alongside Egypt.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Agu assured that no team will be treated lightly adding that the era when teams are regarded as minnows was over.

“Nobody should see any team as a smaller side because the game has developed tremendously in Africa, and every team is seen as a potential champion provided their preparation is good.

“We won’t be looking down on any of these teams, rather, we will study them and prepare well against them.

“Don’t forget, those teams that people regard as smaller teams tend to play better when they come against a bigger side like Nigeria. There won’t be room for complacency on our side,” he added.

Many pundits have tipped Egypt to emerge as Group D winners, followed by Nigeria.

Already, the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hinted at his preparations plan as he targets a better outing in Cameroon compared to the third-place finish in Egypt two years ago.

Rohr said: “We will have at least one or two friendlies before the competition, we will start our campaign on the 11th (January). It’s the third day of the tournament so we have a bit more time but we have to be in Cameroon on the 6th – five days before the competition.”

After facing the Pharaohs on January 11, the Super Eagles will face Sudan four days later before rounding off their campaign in the group stage with their third game against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday, January 19.