Manchester City on Sunday started the defence of the Premier League title they won the last season on a losing note as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur.

The solitary goal scored by Heung-Min Son in the 55th minute proved to be enough for Spurs to claim a vital opening-day win over Pep Guardiola’s men.

It was the Cityzens that started out brightly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking like they would tear their hosts apart in a matter of minutes.

Key chances came the way of Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez in the opening exchanges but they failed to make the most of the early opportunities.

However, despite their dominance, City were unable to find an opener, allowing Spurs to slowly grow into the game and put together a handful of counter-attacking chances of their own.

In the end, there was no goal to report as the half-time whistle sounded with Man City probably frustrated they did not take the lead after such a positive start.

After starting the second half quite better, Spurs shot into the lead when Steven Bergwijn broke on yet another counter, finding Son who smashed a stunning effort past Ederson from the edge of the box.

Hard as City tried to get into the game, they failed to get the equaliser which meant they are starting on a losing note.

Spurs’ victory marked just the third time in Premier League history that the reigning champions have been beaten in their opening game of a campaign.

Earlier in the day, West Ham romped to a 4-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James Park.