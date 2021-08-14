ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Leeds United were hit for six by Manchester United. On Saturday, it was an encore as United started the 2021/22 EPL season with a 5-1 win over Leeds.

Three goals from Bruno Fernandes, four assists from Paul Pogba, and one goal each for Fred and Mason Greenwood ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team started the season with a win.

United were the team on the front foot from the off and pressed the Leeds team that started without Kalvin Phillips. United were without the injured Marcus Rashford and big-money signing, Jason Sancho, started on the bench.

Fernandez started the rout when he got on an exquisite first-time pass from Pogba in the 30th minute and the Portuguese squeezed his ball under Illan Meslier.

One minute was added on as United marched into the interval one goal ahead.

The second half was just three minutes old when Luke Ayling controlled and shot from 25 yards, beating David de Get all ends up to send the Leeds fans inside the stadium into raptures.

But United struck back almost immediately as Pogba released Greenwood with a defence-splitting pass. The United man left Pascal Struijk in his wake before guiding his shot past Meslier. The third followed on eight minutes later as Victor Lindelof lobbed a pass into Fernandez’s path and the midfielder’s shot was too fast and hard for Meslier for United’s third goal.

All the momentum was on United’s side and Fernandez notched his Patrick when from another Pogba pass, Fernandez dummied and his shot crept past the goal line-just marginally. Fred then got on the act when he side-footed home from another Pogba pass to give United a commanding 5-1 win.

There was a runout for Sancho and Anthony Martial as United went top of the EPL table with their fans drooling with expectation.