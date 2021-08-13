ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 10 years to the day that Chelsea brought in Romelu Lukaku as an 18-year-old from Anderlecht, the now 28-year-old made a return to Stamford Bridge to finally fulfill a mission with the club he supported as a boy.

Lukaku returns via a hefty $135 million transfer fee and he will be the club’s top earner gazumping the £280,000 paid to N’Golo Kante.

A video on the Chelsea official website details the first signing as a boy with impressionable eyes-looking to play with Didier Drogba.

In his first words, Lukaku said, “I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,” Lukaku told the Chelsea website. “It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.”

In his first coming, Lukaku made 12 appearances for the Blues, and failed to score.

“The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

“The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully, we can have a lot of success together.”

Last season, Chelsea scored 58 goals, coming in fourth behind Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City while Lukaku scored 24 goals to lead Inter Milan to a first title in 10 years. Chelsea fans will hope this second coming brings the goals that leads Chelsea to a first title in five years.