Thomas Tuchel will lead Chelsea to Belfast on Wednesday against Unai Emery and Villarreal, with both managers chasing a first-ever UEFA Super Cup triumph.

Whilst it is the first time for Tuchel, it is Emery’s third trip to the traditional European season opener.

Chelsea surprised many by winning the Champions League, though no one can be surprised at Emery winning the Europa League, having won it three consecutive seasons at Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.

He also took Arsenal to the final in 2019, where they lost to Chelsea.

This will be a first-ever meeting between the two sides, though Emery has some history with Chelsea, having managed Arsenal for 19 months.

In their pre-season friendly matches; Chelsea won two of their three pre-season matches while Villarreal did not win any of their six pre-season matches. The last two were played in England against Leicester City, in which they lost 3-2 and a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Chelsea have lost three out of four Super Cup encounters-their last triumph way back in 1998. In 2012, the Blues were decimated 4-1 by a Radamel Falcao-inspired Atletico Madrid; in 2013, they were beaten on penalties by Bayern Munich and then again in 2019, Liverpool triumphed on penalties.

Absences

Chelsea travelled with 24 players to Belfast but the likes of Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell could miss out having not had any minutes of action in pre-season while Villarreal have been impacted by COVID-19 with four players-Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Geronimo Rulli, and Vicente Iborra are all self-isolating.

Samuel Chukwueze and Dani Parejo are injury doubts while Pau Torres has just come back from Olympic duty.

What the managers are saying

“What nicer way to start the season than with a European final! I have huge respect for Villarreal and Unai Emery. I mean, they will have to call [the UEFA Europa League] the Unai Emery Trophy soon!” – Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea Manager

“I want to win the Super Cup because so far, I haven’t. I’ve been involved in two [in 2014 and 2015 with Sevilla] and lost both. It would be a great way to finish off last season. We could once again create history and achieve something wonderful ahead of the new campaign.” – Unai Emery, Villarreal Manager

The match kicks off at 8 p.m., Nigeria time.