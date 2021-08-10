ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi has completed his move as a free agent to PSG. The 34-year-old Barcelona legend was officially unveiled as a PSG player at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening after last week’s announcement that he could not continue at Barcelona because of financial constraints.

Messi strode unto the Parc des Princes’ pitch in jersey No.30. The club’s official website wrote: “Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.”

Messi is said to have signed for about $1.3 million a week. After the unveiling, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

PSG CEO and chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said: “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris.

“He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

“The addition of Leo to our world-class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”

Messi joins a fearsome forward line that includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi, and Pablo Sarabia. He is not expected to feature against Strasbourg on Sunday having not undergone any form of pre-season training.