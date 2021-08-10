ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth-highest goalscorer in the 2020/21 Serie A season, Simeon Nwankwo, popularly called Simy, has moved from relegated Crotone to newly-promoted Salernitana.

Nwankwo scored 20 goals last season but it was not enough to help Crotone stave off relegation. Football Italia reports that the 29-year-old is moving for “€6m, including bonuses and add-ons”.

“Simy joined Crotone in 2016 and leaves after 66 goals in 159 competitive appearances, making him the club’s all-time top scorer.”

The gangling striker was a member of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil though he saw only three minutes of action throughout the three group stage matches. He won the first of his four caps for Nigeria against DR Congo in 2018 but he has not played for Nigeria since August 2018.

The 2020/21 season was the best for Nwankwo in the top flight though he also recorded 20 goals for Crotone in the 2019/20 season in helping them win promotion to the top tier of Italian football.

There were rumours that some German Bundesliga teams were after his signature but the marksman has chosen to remain in Italy where he will hope to help Salernitana maintain their top-flight status at the end of 2021/22 Serie A season.