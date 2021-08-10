ADVERTISEMENT

It is happening. Lionel Messi is only a few hours from being unveiled officially as a Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] player.

Pictures showed Messi, his wife-Antonela Roccuzzo, and three sons at the Barcelona airport en-route Paris.

Some Twitter accounts showed a picture of the player and his family about to board a flight from Barcelona.

PSG fans have been gathering at the Parc des Princes since Monday when an announcement of Messi’s arrival was imminent but it is all but confirmed that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will join the French giants on a two-year deal that is said to be worth $1 million per week.

Roccuzzo in an Instagram story said, “Con tada hack unable nueva Aventura juntos los 5…”, which means, “With all towards a new adventure together the 5 of us.”

Messi had confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving Barcelona after 20 years. The Argentine arrived in Barcelona in 2000 at the age of 13, needing growth hormones to help his physical development-a treatment Barcelona were the only club willing to undertake at that time.

He went on to make his debut three years later at 16 and in the 16 years on from that debut, he became the club’s greatest ever player amassing 672 goals in 709 official games. He is also the record appearance maker for the five-time European champions with 778 appearances.