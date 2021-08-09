ADVERTISEMENT

The Lionel Messi departure saga from Barcelona took another unusual twist on Sunday evening when the Catalan team through a law firm filed a complaint with the European Commission on why Messi cannot be allowed a free transfer to the French club, PSG.

According to the Daily Mail, the statement by the law firm reads: “On behalf of FC Barcelona partners, my firm has prepared a complaint with the European Commission and demands for provisional suspension before civil and administrative courts in France to prevent Paris-Saint Germain from signing Lionel Messi.

“PSG’s ratios in terms of “Financial Fair Play” are worse than those of FC Barcelona.”

In UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) policy, “clubs have also been assessed against break-even requirements, which require clubs to balance their spending with their revenues and restricts clubs from accumulating debt.”

The complaint read further, “In 2019-2020, PSG’s salary-to-income ratio was 99%, while Barcelona’s was 54%. Meanwhile, the difference has increased.

‘It is inconceivable that the “Financial Fair Play” serves to aggravate the drifts of football-business, the instrumentalisation of football by sovereign powers, and the distortion of competitions.”

The UEFA policy adds: “To be exact, clubs can spend up to €5million more than they earn per assessment period (three years). However, it can exceed this level to a certain limit, if it is entirely covered by a direct contribution/payment from the club owner(s) or a related party. This prevents the build-up of unsustainable debt.”

Messi gave a press conference on Sunday morning, in which he broke down as he confirmed his departure from his club of 21 years at a moment he was not ready to leave. He said, “I’ve never lied, I’ve always been honest and upfront. Last year I wanted to leave; this year, I didn’t and that’s why I’m so sad.”

Messi leaves as Barcelona’s greatest ever player having broken many records in his 16-year playing career.