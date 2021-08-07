ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil have claimed the gold in the men’s football event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The U-23 team led by Brazil veteran, Dani Alves, beat Spain 2-1 in the final that went into extra time.

After claiming a first-ever gold medal in the football event in Rio, Brazil have done it again – a win that completes almost a clean sweep of all football titles for the 38-year-old defender.

Matheus Cunha netted the opener when he pounced on a loose ball in the Spain box and fired past Unai Simon in the second minute of added time in the first half. Mikel Oyarzabal equalised in the second half with a sumptuous volley but substitute Malcom got the winner in the 108th minute.

Before winning the Olympic gold medal on Saturday, Alves had 43 football titles to his name with the only missing diadem being the FIFA World Cup. Alves was one of three over-aged players in the squad, which included goalkeeper, Santos (31), and Sevilla defender, Diego Carlos (28).

The Brazilians started their Olympic campaign with a 4-2 win over Germany and followed that up with a scoreless draw with the Cote d’Ivoire team and wrapped up their qualification from Group D With a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

In the quarterfinal, they beat Egypt 1-0 before winning a nervy semifinal on penalties over Mexico. Richarlison scored a hattrick in their first match but it was his strike partner Matheus Cunha, who caught the eye with his goals and assists.

Spain had to settle for silver while Mexico took the bronze with a 3-1 win over Japan.