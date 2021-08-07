ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020/21 season would have been an exceptional season for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, on track for a quadruple of titles, until Thomas Tuchel happened at Chelsea and denied them in the FA Cup and the ultimate, the UEFA Champions League.

Fortunately for Guardiola and City, they can go again. This season, they are fortified with the £100 million capture of Jack Grealish and are in pursuit of Harry Kane from Spurs.

Last season, Leicester City faltered at the finish line as they missed out on the Champions League on the last day. They, however, won the FA Cup for the first time in their history, making it a successful season.

Brendan Rodgers has bolstered the ranks with the astute purchase of Boubakary Soumare from Ligue 1 champions, Lille but the Foxes will have to do without Wesley Fofana, who broke his leg last Wednesday in a friendly match against Villarreal.

Guardiola’s team on Saturday will be without Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne while Bernardo Silva is looking for a way out of the Etihad and Grealish is not yet up to speed in his preparations for the season after helping England to the Euro final.

Guardiola hinted last week he may have to field a lot of his backup players and some from the U-23 team because a lot of first-team players were involved in the Euros.

Watch out for Samuel Edozie, who has scored three goals in pre-season.

Head-to-head

03/04/21 PRL Leicester City 0 – 2 Manchester City

27/09/20 PRL Manchester City 2 – 5 Leicester City

22/02/20 PRL Leicester City 0 – 1 Manchester City

21/12/19 PRL Manchester City 3 – 1 Leicester City

06/05/19 PRL Manchester City 1 – 0 Leicester City

What the managers are saying

“Being in the Community Shield is a great testament to the players and that shift in mentality, that consistency. When every season starts, you’ve got to prove you can climb the mountain again, and you’ve got to go and prove yourselves. That’s something we aim to do again this season.” – Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City Manager

“I know we don’t have time because in 10 or 11 days we have the Community Shield, but we’re going to play with a second team and we’re going to train. For everybody, it’s a tough season. Every season is so tough, demanding and important.” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager

The match gets underway at 5:30 pm.