ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League ended on Thursday with Enyimba FC of Aba and Kwara United pipping Nasarawa United to the tickets for the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup.

Going into matchday 38, Nasarawa was in second place while Enyimba and Kwara United started the day fifth and sixth on the log. Enyimba got the needed three points away to Dakkada FC, winning 3-1.

Anayo Iwuala gave the Aba Millionaires the lead in the 12th minute and Kadri Timileyin added a second on the 25th minute. The homers reduced the deficit through Musa Bashiru in the 29th minute and the first half ended 2-1 in favour of Enyimba.

Iwuala scored again in the 78th minute to afford the defending champions all three points. The three points lifted them above Nasarawa and Kano Pillars into second and with it a Champions League ticket.

In Ilorin, Kwara United won 3-0, courtesy of goals from Abiodun Ayobami, Michael Ohanu, and a penalty from Stephen Jude concluded the scoring. The three points took them to third place and a ticket to the Confederations Cup tournament.

Nasarawa lost 3-1 away at Abia Warriors while Kano Pillars lost 1-0 away in Owerri to Heartland FC. Already-crowned champions, Akwa United, lost 2-1 away to Lobi Stars.

The three relegated sides are Warri Wolves, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, and Adamawa United.