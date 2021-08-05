ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club despite both parties agreeing to a contract extension.

The Spanish club reached an agreement with the player and both parties wanted to sign a contract on Thursday.

But, this cannot happen, Barcelona said, “Because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).”

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona, the club said in a statement.

“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

The club expressed its gratitude to the player wishing him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.

The 34-year-old has been at Barcelona since 2000 and is the club’s record appearance maker and goal scorer. Barcelona are in debt and need to cut their wage bill and though Messi agreed to about half of his former wages, the club is still unable to meet La Liga requirements.