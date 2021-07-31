ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen on Saturday evening at the Football Arena in Munich scored a brace against Bayern Munich in a friendly match preparatory to the beginning of the 2021/22 football season.

Osimhen scored his brace in the second half-in the 69th and 71st minutes and the Italian team completed the eye-catching victory with a third goal from Zinedine Machach in the 85th minute.

Munich, under the new management of Julian Nagelsman started a strong 11 that included Robert Lewandowski, new signing, Dayot Upemacano, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka. Napoli also under the new management of Luciano Spaletti also started a strong 11 that included Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Matteo Politano.

Nagelsman made nine changes in the second half though Coman lasted just six minutes in the first half before he was replaced by Eric Choupo-Moting.

Osimhen was taken off in the 81st minute and replaced by Gennaro Tutino. Osimhen had scored four goals against Anaunia in an earlier friendly which Napoli won 12-0