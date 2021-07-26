ADVERTISEMENT

With three games to go in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Akwa United are just three points away from lifting a first-ever league title.

Charles Atshimene scored his 15th league goal in a 3-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday. Ubong Friday scored the first goal in first half added time; Atshimene added the second eight minutes into the second half and Wisdom Fernando added gloss to the result with the third a minute from time.

The Kennedy Boboye-managed team have 67 points from 35 matches and they boast the best goals difference with a +27 differential.

Coming behind Akwa United is the trio of Nasarawa United, Kano Pillars, and Enyimba. Nasarawa beat Sunshine Stars 4-0; Pillars edged past Abia Warriors 1-0 and Enyimba also squeezed past MFM 2-1. Pillars’ goal came from the penalty spot in the second half through Rabiu Ali.

In Aba, Tosin Omoyele scored the opener in the 52nd minute for Enyimba at the Aba International Stadium but MFM equalised through Oladayo Alabi with seven minutes left on the clock. The Aba Millionaires had to dig deep to get the winner, which came in the fifth minute of added-on time through Anthony Chukwudi Omaka.

The relegation battle features 15th-placed Wikki Tourists on 39 points to 19th-placed Ifeanyi Ubah on 35 points while Adamawa United are already down with 25 points.

Full Results

Akwa United 3 – 0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Rivers United 2 – 0 Ifeanyi Ubah

Enyimba 2 – 1 MFM

Plateau United0 – 0 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 4 – 0 Sunshine Stars

Katsina United 2 – 0 Dakkada FC

Adamawa United1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Kano Pillars 1 – 0 Abia Warriors

Heartland 0 – 0 Kwara United

Warri Wolves 1 – 0 Wikki Tourists