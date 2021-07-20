ADVERTISEMENT

Former U-17 World Cup winner, Taiwo Awoniyi, is leaving EPL side, Liverpool, after six years but the 23-year-old leaves without playing one match for the Reds.

After his move to Liverpool from Imperial Academy in 2015, Awoniyi has gone on seven loan stints to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (two stints), KAA Gent, Mainz 05, and last season he played at Bundesliga side, Union Berlin.

Union Berlin agreed to pay a club record transfer fee of about $9 million for Awoniyi, who scored five league goals and three assists in 2 appearances last season as Union Berlin finished in a credible seventh place.

Awoniyi cost Liverpool $400,000 and has been sold for a significant profit with an added clause of 10% of any sell-on fees in the future.

He trained with the Liverpool team in pre-season but despite finally getting a work permit in January has left England without appearing in the Premier League.

As Awoniyi leaves, another Nigeria, Frank Onyeka, had his transfer confirmed to newly-promoted Brentford for the 2021/22 season that kicks off on August 13 and the Bees are the ones to kick it off with a home match against Arsenal.

According to transfermarkt, “the 23-year-old has signed a contract running until 2026. Since his deal was originally valid until 2024, a transfer fee will be due for the Nigerian, which, according to Danish media reports, amounts to €10 million.”

The 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder who has one cap for Nigeria is now Brentford’s most expensive signing.

Thomas Frank, Brentford FC manager, told the Bees’ official website, “Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

“He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”