ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Osimhen has hit the ground running under new Napoli manager Lucciano Spalleti as the Nigerian striker scored four goals in his side’s first pre-season friendly at the weekend.

Napoli who narrowly missed out on Champions League football for the 2021/22 season annihilated Anaunia 12-0 in their first pre-season game at Di Mario as the preparations for next season entered full gear.

Elif Elmas put the Naples-based side ahead in the fourth minute before Osimhen doubled the advantage four minutes later. The Super Eagles star got his second in the 20th minute after Konstantinos Manolas had made it three in the 15th minute.

Osimhen then got his hat-trick and Napoli’s fifth in the 35th minute before scoring his fourth two minutes later.

Stanislav Lobotka’s strike on the stroke of half-time made it a perfect seven in the opening half for Spalletti’s men.

The second half resumed with the former Roma coach made wholesale changes to his lineup, but Osimhen has already shown what he is capable of to the new gaffer.

Osimhen spent last season with Napoli having joined the Serie A giants for a club and African record fee last summer from French side Lille, but his debut campaign was hampered by a number of factors.

The Nigeria striker missed more than three months of action due to a shoulder injury copped while playing for the Super Eagles before contracting coronavirus which also condemned him to the sidelines.

Despite the drawbacks, the ex-Lille striker still managed to score 10 goals in 24 league games, including seven in the last 11.

The 22-year-old has now picked up from where he left off last season and he will hope to do better coupled with an injury-free season.